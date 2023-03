Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Where: Westbank Lions Club

When: 6:00pm - Midnight

Join the Westbank Lion's club on March 17th for a St. Patty's day fundraiser celebration! Come by for a classic Irish Dinner, silent auction, music by Glory days AND midnight snakcs. proceedes from this event will go towards Julia's Junction and Easter Seals House. The event begins at 6pm and goes until midnight.

Click here for tickets.