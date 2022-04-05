Styx with Special Guests Nancy Wilson's Heart

Date: Friday, July 15, 2022

Location: Prospera Place

STYX, the multimegamillion-selling rock band that has forged an indelible legacy both on record and onstage, return to Canada in 2022 for a cross-country live tour alongside very special guests NANCY WILSON’S HEART. Produced by Live Nation, the Canadian tour kicks off October 5 in Victoria, BC at the Save On Foods Memorial Centre, through to Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre on October 18.



Tickets for the new Canadian dates on sale starting Friday, April 1 at 10am local time on LiveNation.com. Styx will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, March 29 at 10am local time at StyxWorld.com.



