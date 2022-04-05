iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C
Instagram
78636
Sms*

Styx with Special Guests Nancy Wilson's Heart

Styx+NancyWilsonsHeart_FB_1200x628_generic

Styx with Special Guests Nancy Wilson's Heart

Date: Friday, July 15, 2022

Location: Prospera Place

STYX, the multimegamillion-selling rock band that has forged an indelible legacy both on record and onstage, return to Canada in 2022 for a cross-country live tour alongside very special guests NANCY WILSON’S HEART. Produced by Live Nation, the Canadian tour kicks off October 5 in Victoria, BC at the Save On Foods Memorial Centre, through to Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre on October 18.


Tickets for the new Canadian dates on sale starting Friday, April 1 at 10am local time on LiveNation.com. Styx will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, March 29 at 10am local time at StyxWorld.com.
 

Get your tickets now!

Contact MOVE 101.5 Community Events Listing

Email us with your event details to be included in our community events listing

Check out the latest Songs