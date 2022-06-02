Date: June 12

Time: 9:00am

Location: Gyro Park, Kelowna

Join the Sunlife Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF on June 12, and help accelerate type one diabetes research. Happening at Gyro Park, you can register as a team, or individually to help raise funds. Not only will you be raising money, but you will also be connecting directly with families in your own community, who have T1D. Registration is still open. Every step we take is a step closer to the cure.

Register and fundraise NOW!