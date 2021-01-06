Swinging with the Stars A Retrospective

Date: February 1, 2021 - February 28, 2021

Cost: Free

Location: Virtual Event

Central Okanagan Hospice Association's Annual Swinging with the Stars event will be going virtual this year featuring a look bak at 12 years of Swinging with the Stars. The Central Okanagan Hospice Assocations will join in past participants from all years to create a virtual reiew of the event and then spend the month of February sharing these stories with our community on their website and social media platforms.

