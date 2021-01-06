iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C
Instagram
78636
Sms*

Swinging with the Stars A Retrospective

Screenshot 2021-01-06 140833

Swinging with the Stars A Restrospective

Date: February 1, 2021 - February 28, 2021

Cost: Free

Location: Virtual Event

Central Okanagan Hospice Association's Annual Swinging with the Stars event will be going virtual this year featuring a look bak at 12 years of Swinging with the Stars. The Central Okanagan Hospice Assocations will join in past participants from all years to create a virtual reiew of the event and then spend the month of February sharing these stories with our community on their website and social media platforms. 

For more information click here!

 

Contact MOVE 101.5 Community Events Listing

Email us with your event details to be included in our community events listing

Check out the latest Songs