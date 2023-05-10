The Chic Experience: Summer Series 'Mini Retreat'

Where: ​1405 Saint Paul St.

When: June 2 & 3, July 7 & 8, August 11 & 12 and September 9, 2023

Being your best self takes ONE day at a time!

The Chic Experience is hosting a 'Mini retreat' that is just that, one epic day designed to connect you with liked-minded women and inspire you to be your BEST self.

This retreat will include movement, breathwork, laugh therapy, goal setting and various workshops. Attend alone or attend with a friend to indulge in yourself.

The event is all-inclusive and includes lunch, snacks, drinks (including wine) and meaningful connections! Choose from one of 7 dates.

Book your Summer Series 'Mini retreat'.