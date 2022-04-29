iHeartRadio
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride

Date: Sunday May 22nd, 2022

Time: TBD

Location: Stuart Park

Get your most dapper attire and vintage motorcycle out and join thousands around the world for the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride! This ride unites classic and vintage-style motorcycle riders all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. And this May 22nd, Kelowna will be hosting its first-ever ride in the hopes to raise more awareness and funds for this amazing organization. Come by Stuart Park with your motorcycle and also receive a complimentary bear and hair trim! 

For more information, or to register for the dapper event, visit gentlemansride.com

 

 

 

 

 

