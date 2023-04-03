When: Saturday, May 6th 2023

Where: Downtown Kelowna

The Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt, presented by the Downtown Kelowna Association is back!

Hosted by Elevation outdoors, the event returns this year on Saturday, May 6th. The Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt is a day-long event where people who register have the opportunity to hunt down prizes from local businesses with family and friends. Clues will be released throughout the day starting at 11am, with live updates every time a prize location has been found.

The funds raised from The Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt will go towards Elevation Outdoors and The Rotary Club Kelowna Morningside.

For more information and to register visit HERE.