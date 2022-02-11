Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 - Friday, May 6, 2022

Time: 12:15 PM & 7:00 PM

Cost: $19.99 & $24.99

Location: Mary Irwin Theatre, Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave Kelowna, BC

Disney's The Lion King Jr is a one-of-a-kind musical proudly presented by the students of Studio9 School of the Arts. The African Savannah comes to life on stage with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle... and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.



It is an all ages musical theatre performance for 5 shows only, 2 matinees and 3 evenings. special ticketing for the brave health care workers and school groups/ home schoolers have special matinee options. Call in to inquire.



Get your tickets now!