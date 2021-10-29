The Offspring - Let the Bad Times Roll

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC

The Offspring announced their Let the Bad Times Roll Tour is coming to Canada in early 2022, in support of their album of the same name released earlier this year. The nationwide tour, featuring support from Canadian rockers Simple Plan, will kick off in Moncton and hit 21 cities coast to coast.



Frequently regarded as one of the best punk rock bands of all time, The Offspring have garnered a reputation for their unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 90’s with the release of their album Smash, which sold over 11 million copies. Following Smash, they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing punk rock at a mainstream level.



