The Tenors - Santa's Wish Tour

Date: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM

Location: Prospera Place

JUNO Award-winning and multi-platinum selling vocal group The Tenors are returning to the stage this holiday season with their Santa’s Wish tour presented by Live Nation and sponsored by WestJet. The Tenors will perform holiday hits in the spirit of the season starting on November 23rd in Kelowna, BC at the Prospera Place and will wrap on December 23rd in Toronto, ON at the newly renovated Massey Hall.

Joining them on the tour is multi-platinum selling, JUNO Award nominated recording artist Tyler Shaw. Tyler Shaw and The Tenors are also releasing a holiday single together, “O Holy Night,” which will be released via Sony Music Entertainment Canada on October 22, 2021. The single will be part of Tyler’s upcoming holiday album, A Tyler Shaw Christmas, out November 5, 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8.

