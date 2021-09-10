The Terry Fox Virtual Run

Date: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Time: All Day

Cost: By Donation

Location: Participate wherever you are!

The annual Terry Fox Run has become a fall tradition in Canada, with more than 650 communities, bit and small, urban and rural, English and French, fundraising for cancer research. This year, participate from wherever you are on Sunday September 19, One Day, Your Way! Around your neighborhood, backyard, down the street or around the block. Walk, Ride, Wheel, Run. Share in the dream of Terry Fox.”

Register now!