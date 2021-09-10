iHeartRadio
Choose your station
21°C
Instagram
78636
Sms*

The Terry Fox Virtual Run

17361628_10155026569743745_8676925020357408433_n

The Terry Fox Virtual Run

Date: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Time: All Day

Cost: By Donation

Location: Participate wherever you are!

The annual Terry Fox Run has become a fall tradition in Canada, with more than 650 communities, bit and small, urban and rural, English and French, fundraising for cancer research. This year, participate from wherever you are on Sunday September 19, One Day, Your Way! Around your neighborhood, backyard, down the street or around the block. Walk, Ride, Wheel, Run. Share in the dream of Terry Fox.” 

Register now!

 

Contact MOVE 101.5 Community Events Listing

Email us with your event details to be included in our community events listing

Check out the latest Songs