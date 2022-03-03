The Weeknd - After Hours Til Dawn Tour

Date: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver, BC

The After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour will kick off up north in The Weeknd's hometown of Toronto on Friday, July 8 at the Rogers Centre. This 2022 tour marks the first time The Weeknd will be touring his mammoth album After Hours (it’s hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist”) as well as the recently released and highly critically acclaimed album DAWN FM.

The tour will see his most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums, creating worlds within worlds as we have all been watching unfold in various television performances, music videos and short films bringing these first two pieces of his trilogy to life.

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale beginning Thursday, March 10th at 10am local time.

Get your tickets now!