Top 40 Over 40 Banner 2023

Nominations are open now!

BDO's Top 40 Over 40 program celebrates remarkable individuals in our community over the age of 40. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 Under 40, with 2023 celebrating the Top 40 Over 40 in our community. This program is a means to showcase mentors, champions, and role models who encourage and foster the future leaders of our community. The Kelowna Chamber will highlight 40 Honourees. 

Nominations for Top 40 Over 40 are open now. The nomination deadline is February 28th. 

To nominate an outstanding person in our community for this program, click here.

 

 

