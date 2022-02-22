Date: Now until Sunday, March 27, 2022

Location: Online

BDO Top 40 Under 40 program recognizes young professionals in our community and their many accomplishments. Alternating every year with BDO Top 40 Over 40 program, this year The Kelowna Chamber will return to recognize the young, local difference-makers, leaders and entrepreneurs who are making an impact in the Central Okanagan.

Nominate someone today and also listen to AM 1150 Tuesday's and Thursday's as we take a closer and chat with the honorees.

Nominate HERE!