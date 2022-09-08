TOTA 29th Annual Golf Tournament

Registration:11am

Shotgun: 12pm

Where: Black Mountain Golf Club

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association's Annual Golf Tournament is back for 2022. The TOTA is not only hosting the annual event on October 13th, but it will be their first ever Carbon Neutral Golf Tournament. The day will provide a great opportunity to connect with tourism stakeholders and colleagues from around the Thompson Okanagan region, as well as enjoy refreshments, and activities. The afternoon of golf will be followed by a delicious dinner, sponsored by Fortic BC as a Carbon Neutral Dinner Sponsor, silent auction, prizes, and awards!

You can expenct a texas Scramble Shotgun format, fun for all participants, no matter your expertise on the course.

The TOTA are looking for additional sponsors and Silent Auction Donations to support the Thompson Okanagan Bursaery Program.

All funds raised from the Golf Tournament will also support the Thompson Okanagan Burasy Program.

Registration is OPEN.

Donate to teh Silent Auction.

For sponsorship inquiries, email Kavan, at kavan@totabc.com.

"TOTA is committed to host the first ever carbon neutral TOTA Golf Tournament and work towards limiting all future TOTA event emissions. To achieve this, TOTA is choosing low emission event planning options and off-setting greenhouse gas emissions related to the event, such as the venue, food, accommodations and participant travel.

All event emissions data will be collected during registration of each participant and calculated to determine the total emissions. Then, TOTA will purchase offsets equivalent to the footprint to make the event carbon neutral."