Date: Now - Thursday, December 23, 2021

Time: Anytime

Cost: By Donation

Location: Online

The charity partners chosen as the beneficiaries of TREE OF HOPE 2021 are NOW Canada and Karis Support Society. Both of these local non-profits empower women to move from a life of crisis to one of independence and HOPE. Their work is focussed on supporting women to transition from a life of addiction, abuse, exploitation and mental health challenges to a life in long-term recovery and self-efficiency. This year highlights the importance of supporting local. It has been a challenging year for many in our community, we saw more vulnerable women, youth and children need our programs than ever before.

The impact of every dollar donated will be DOUBLED up to $100,000!

