Troy Russell Memorial Charitable Golf Tournament

Date: Saturday, August 19 2023

Time: 2:00 pm shotgun start

Price: $200

West Kelowna Professional Firefighters present the 2023 4th annual TROY RUSSELL MEMORIAL CHARITABLE GOLF TOURNAMENT. Taking place Saturday, August 19th 2023 with a shotgun start at 2:00pm and dinner at 7:30. The golf tournament will take place at Summerland Golf + Country Club. Each ticket includes 18 holes with a cart and a prime rib buffet!

Transportation shuttle is available from West Kelowna to Summerland and back.

Purchase your tickets HERE!