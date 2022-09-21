iHeartRadio
UBC Okanagan Heat 

Date: Now - March 31, 2023

Location: Home Games @ 3333 University Way, Kelowna, BC

View Map

 UBC Okanagan Heat provides interuniversity competition opportunities for student-athletes. Competing in U SPORTS / Canada West in basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, and volleyball and offers Competitive Club opportunities in rugby, and softball. 

For a full list of games, click the links below. 

Woman's Varsity Schedules                Men's Varsity Schedules              

Basketball                                               Basketball                                          

Cross Country                                         Cross Country                                   

Golf                                                         Golf

Soccer                                                   Soccer

Track and Field                                       Track and Field

Volleyball                                                 Volleyball

 

Competitive Sports Club Schedules 

Rugby

Woman's Softball

 

 

 

 

