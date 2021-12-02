United for BC Flood Response Fund

United Way is launching the United for BC Flood Response Fund to help provide immediate and long-term assistance through non-profit agencies. We aim to help displaced residents, and those who have lost housing, belongings and/or employment.



Funding can be used for immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long term recovery, resiliency, and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and impacted regions, including consequential events related to the floods.

By donating to the United for BC Flood Response Fund, you will support critical relief and urgent recovery efforts in the aftermath of devastating floods that have impacted communities across the province. Your donation will assist those who are displaced or have lost housing, belongings or employment, and who have suffered physical or mental health trauma.

Show your local Love. Please donate today.

