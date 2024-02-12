Usher: Past Present Future Tour

iHeartRadio
Date: Thursday, November 07, 2024

Showtime: 8 PM

Venue: Rogers Arena

Tickets:  Tickets available on February 16 at 10 am

Due to incredible fan demand, multi-platinum, 8-time GRAMMY award-winning global entertainment icon USHER, has extended his massive 2024 North America tour, USHER: Past Present Future to more cities and additional shows in Atlanta. Produced by Live Nation, the now 51-date tour is COMING HOME to kick it all off in Atlanta and making stops in Seattle, Las Vegas, Vancouver and more before wrapping up at Toyota Center in Houston on November 27.

