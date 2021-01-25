Virtual Breakfast to Remember 

Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time: 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM

Cost: $75

Location: Virtual Event

This March, take action and change the future for the estimated 70,000 British Columbians people living with dementia by attending Breakfast to Remember, a virtual fundraising breakfast event featuring a keynote address and live Q&A with astronaut Col. Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian to walk in space.

Breakfast to Remember runs from 7:30 - 9 am. on March 4, 2021. Along with the Breakfast to Remember event, ticket purchasers will receive exclusive access to the Breakfast to Remember research event with Dr. Alex Henri- Bhargava on Wednesday, March 10 at 6 pm.

Dr. Henri-Bhargava is a Victoria-based neurologist and medical educator who is a Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at UBC and the Medical Director of the Neil and Susan Manning Cognitive Health Initiative, an innovative five-year clinical research program to integrate leading-edge research and care for people living with cognitive health issues on Vancouver Island. His work in the area of dementia and cognitive disorders includes providing care to individuals and families, teaching medical students and residents and conducting research into new avenues for diagnosis and treatment.

