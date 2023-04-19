Westcoast Motorcycle Ride to Live: The Amazing Ride

When: Sunday, May 28th 2023

Where: Starting location: The Keg, 9020 202 St. Langly BC

Did you know that 1 in 8 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime?

In 14 years, The Westcoast Motorcycle Ride to Live has raised 1.8 million dollars for prostate cancer support, awareness and research.

The Ride to Live is hosting The Amazing Ride on Sunday, May 28th to continue their fundraising efforts.

Groups of 50 people (up to 200 motorcycles) will be taken out to 4 different locations before reaching the celebration site where awards will be handed out.

Registration is open until May 15th, or until spots fill up!

Register to ride in this incredible event, or donate to a rider at ridetolive.ca.

The Amazing Ride - Virtual Edition

Can't make it to the event this year? Take part in the virtual ride!

From May 29th - September 6th, take a ride to some of your favorite spots. Take a selfie at 5 locations and trade them in for numbers or you "poker hand".

The top three poker hands will win a prize!

Register for The Amazing Ride - Virtual Edition at ridetolive.ca.