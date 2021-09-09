wesupport3 Charity Raffle October Draw

Date: Friday, October 1, 2021

Cost: $3 per Ticket

Location: Online

We Support 3 is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to connect local residents with local businesses in support of 3 local charities. They believe in supporting communities together. We Support 3 have partnered with the BGC Okanagan, the CMHA-Kelowna, and the BC SPCA Kelowna Branch.

They are holding a charity raffle draw on October 1st, 2021. Tickets are on sale now for as low as $3/ticket. All proceeds from ticket sales are donated to the three charity partners. The last day to purchase tickets is September 30th at 4:00 PM. The grand prize is valued at over $1600.00.

Must be 19+ to participate

Get your ticket now!