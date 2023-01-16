Wild + Scenic Film Festival 

Date: Friday, January 27 - Sunday, January 31st

Time: Doors at 6pm, film starts at 7pm.

Where: Metro Hub in Kelowna's Cultural District

Tickets: $20 - $30

Elevation Outdoors is excited to announce the 4th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival presented by Eric Allan Wilson Mortgage Pal.

The 2023 event will be showing a selection of 12 amazing films with a focus on stories that highlight the impact of the outdoors and whit it is important that everyone has access to nature. All proceeds from the event help fund Elevation Outdoors scholarship opportunities for youth in need in our community. 300 tickets are available for this years event. Tickets can be purchased for an in-person experience, and an at-home experience.The in-person screening is the first to take place since 2020 and will be a lively event with

drinks, popcorn and a silent auction with some amazing prizes including a package to Red Mountain in Rossland and a 2-night stay at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler.

To purchase tickets visit here.



