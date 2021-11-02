World Diabetes Day 2021

Date: Monday, Novmeber 8 , 2021 - Sunday, November 14, 2021

Cost: Free

Location: Various Kelowna Locations

From November 8-14 take part in this years’ World Diabetes Day events sponsored by Small Steps for Big Changes at UBC Okanagan. They will be hosting a week of FREE online and in-person events in Kelowna to promote healthy living. EVERYBODY is welcome! Attend a free cooking class, try pickleball, come listen to our expert speakers, dance Zumba, and more!

Stop by Rowcliffe Park (on the corner of Rowcliffe Ave and Richter St.) on Sunday, November 14th between 11am – 3pm to spin the prize wheel and join in on their free beginner exercise classes.

Here’s how you can participate:

Step 1: Pick up your ACTIVITY PUNCH CARD at one of our events or download here!

Step 2: Attend FREE events online and throughout the City of Kelowna from Nov 8-14

Step 3: Every event you attend gets a free spin on the PRIZE WHEEL on Nov 14!

For a full list of events click here!