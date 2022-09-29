WWWB Glow in the Dark Costume Party!

Date: Thursday, October 27th, 2022

Time: 6:30pm - 9pm

Where: 1915 Enterprise Way - Artisan Studio

Get in the Halloween spirit with Wine Woman & Well-Being Okanagan. On Thursday, October 27th, enjoy a night of socializing and networking, in costume! It's a Glow in the dark costume party! As with every Wine Woman & Well-Being event, you'll be able to enter to win prizes, eat from a local eatery, sip on local beverages and shop at a few pop-up shops. Tickets for this event are on sale now!

Get youR tickets HERE!