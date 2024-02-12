Your Hour Her Power Speakers Panel Breakfast

Date: Friday, March 01, 2024

Time: 7 AM - 8:30 AM

Venue: Coast Capri Hotel, 1171 Harvey Avenue Kelowna

Tickets: Click here for Ticket Purchasing

Join the 2024 Your Hour Her Powers Speakers Panel Breakfast!

The mission of Dress for Success is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

As the only global nonprofit employment resource for women, it is perfectly positioned to help women achieve economic independence through access to services, networking, attire, coaching, and community.

YOUR HOUR HER POWER is a month long campaign that extends the celebration of International Women's Day throughtout March by honoring successful women for the pivotal role they play in driving business and economic gains, as well as social and cultural change. The organization wants to CREATE A MOVEMENT where women can share their insights, knowledge, and expertise to inspire, empower and educate women everywhere.