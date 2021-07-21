iHeartRadio
Choose your station
21°C
Instagram
78636
Sms*

DOLLY PARTON DRESSES AS PLAYBOY BUNNY FOR HUSBANDS 75TH BIRTHDAY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWYgKxC7_oI

This was rather heartwarming if you ask me. Dolly shared the following video of herself on social media, rocking the Iconic Playboy Bunny outfit, for her Husbands 75th Birthday.

Dolly, you are awesome! 

 

 

6