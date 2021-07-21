DOLLY PARTON DRESSES AS PLAYBOY BUNNY FOR HUSBANDS 75TH BIRTHDAY
This was rather heartwarming if you ask me. Dolly shared the following video of herself on social media, rocking the Iconic Playboy Bunny outfit, for her Husbands 75th Birthday.
Dolly, you are awesome!
-
Okanagan Youth UltimateAugust 4, 2012
-
Meet me on BernardJuly 1, 2021 - September 7, 2021
-
CapriCMW Golf 4 Kids DayAugust 11, 2021
-
Paws It Forward Dog Rescue Society Raffle 2021July 6, 2021 - August 31, 2021
-
Calling the Village of LyttonLytton recorded the hottest temps at 46.1 degrees in Canada yesterday, and broke the previous record of 45 degrees in Saskatchewan.
-
[WATCH] Ed Sheeran - Bad HabitsThis looks awesome!!! Here's the latest video for Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits'. I wonder how the album will sound!!!
-
Bats for a Cause FundraiserJuly 25, 2021
-
[WATCH] Woman Fights Bear Off Her Fence To Protect DogsI've watched this video over a thousand million times... Okay so I may be embellishing but it was a lot. I recommend you share this to anyone you know!
-
Stephen & Baillie On The Move (May 14 2021)Weekend Plans Chunky Boy Summer Goodbye Greyhound Road Rage Hoarding A poopy Situation Ya Blew it...