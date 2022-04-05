iHeartRadio
Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage!

https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2022/04/05/prince-rare-footage-1970/?fbclid=IwAR1d_oxarYDPXzK0ya5dVfjjAuld9uVWD0hb7yvqGYHtKGuCjg0he1SULso

WAYYYY Back in 1970 there was a Teacher strike in Minneapolis. In a very fortunate stroke of luck, they managed to come across archival footage of PRINCE back when he was just 11 years old.

At first they couldn't even hear him speaking, but todays technology is so good, that they managed to isolate it, and this is what you have. 

All courtesy of WCCO CBS Minnesota

Full story can be found HERE.

 

