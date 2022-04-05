Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage!
WAYYYY Back in 1970 there was a Teacher strike in Minneapolis. In a very fortunate stroke of luck, they managed to come across archival footage of PRINCE back when he was just 11 years old.
At first they couldn't even hear him speaking, but todays technology is so good, that they managed to isolate it, and this is what you have.
All courtesy of WCCO CBS Minnesota
Full story can be found HERE.
Styx with Special Guests Nancy Wilson's HeartJuly 15, 2022
Kelowna Bridal Expo 2022April 9, 2022
Women Crushing it Wednesday - Kyla King of Rad JamzKyla is the owner proprietor and creator of Rad Jamz... Here she talks about why she started her company, and her experience leading up to this unique Okanagan endeavor..
Jason Mraz - LaLaLaLive Songs TourJuly 25, 2022
Ukrainian Refugees Greeted With WARM Reception On First Day Of SchoolThis was an emotional watch. I recall in 1999 we had taken in some Refugees from Kosovo, and I don't really remember what kind of a reception we gave them when they showed up to school..
LIVE BAT Released in Movie Theatre As A Prank.."I’m at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theater…." That was what this user posted when he was at a screening of Robert Pattinsons new film, "The Batman".
Wine Women and Well Being OkanaganNow - December 31, 2022