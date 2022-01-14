Former Rocket (and absolute beauty) Luke Schenn gets cup ring

From 2005 to 2008 Luke Schenn played for the Kelowna Rockets, and eventually went on to play for the Maple Leafs for his first season in the National Hockey league.

What I really love about this guy, is that he still comes home and has been a part of the Home Base Charity baseball tourney and spends time in the Valley. He's one of the nicest NHLers I have ever met, and it's likely because of his earnest personality.

Now a Vancouver Canuck, Schenner spent the two years prior with the Tampa Bay Lightning, winning two Stanley Cups! During his road trip with the Vancouver Canucks, he was able to finally pick up his Stanley Cup Ring..