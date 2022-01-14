Former Rocket (and absolute beauty) Luke Schenn gets cup ring
From 2005 to 2008 Luke Schenn played for the Kelowna Rockets, and eventually went on to play for the Maple Leafs for his first season in the National Hockey league.
What I really love about this guy, is that he still comes home and has been a part of the Home Base Charity baseball tourney and spends time in the Valley. He's one of the nicest NHLers I have ever met, and it's likely because of his earnest personality.
Now a Vancouver Canuck, Schenner spent the two years prior with the Tampa Bay Lightning, winning two Stanley Cups! During his road trip with the Vancouver Canucks, he was able to finally pick up his Stanley Cup Ring..
The Champion finally gets his ring 💍 pic.twitter.com/66le2jm7wM— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 13, 2022
-
Women Crushing it Wednesday - Christina FerreiraIf you've been to an event in Kelowna, you MAY have been to an event put on by Christina, and her company - Impact Events + Brand Management... She's been doing this over a decade and has done a tremendous job..
-
-
LGBTQ+ Curling LeagueJanuary 16, 2022 - March 20, 2022
-
-
MOM PAYS FOR GRINCH VISIT THAT LEAVES HOUSE A COMPLETE DISASTERI almost want to title this bit, play stupid games, win stupid prizes? NAH. We all love the Grinch, don't we? He's the most misunderstood Christmas character of all time...
-
Proud for PromFebruary 19, 2022 & February 20, 2022
-
Santana - Blessings and Miracles TourApril 2, 2022
-
Canadian House Transformed into REAL-LIFE Home Alone HouseAs you may recall, we were once talking about how the Home Alone house is up for rent on Air BNB, well now we've found a house in Canada, that is a darn near replica!!
-
[WATCH] New Christmas Song w/ Ed Sheeran & Elton John!Christmas has come early if you're a massive fan of Elton John or Ed Sheeran, which should be everyone right!??