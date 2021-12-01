Guess what, now you can book the 'Home Alone' house for the Holidays!

We've seen some strange houses on Air BNB, like the Hobbit house in Osoyoos, or even an old blockbuster, but this one is sure to be a really good idea for Christmas.. (Scroll down for photos)

You can now book the Mcallister house, through Air BNB...

Photo by Sarah Crowley / Air BNB

Most times, when you want to book a movie house through a website, it looks nothing like the original, but this is as Home Alone as it gets!!

The posting on Air BNB says..

The space

It’s a holiday wish come true: a cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree awaits you at the McCallister “castle” (oh, and so does my pet tarantula – mind watching him for me?), now bookable for the very first time.



This holiday season, we’re playing by my little bro’s rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad’s aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide. Just stay out of my room, okay?



After you’ve worked up an appetite, you can feast on all the comfort food your hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.



Then, when you’re ready to wind down, you can enjoy a viewing of the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, Home Sweet Home Alone, on Disney+.



‘Tis the season of giving, so in honor of the first-ever stay at the McCallister home, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness.

Here's a few pics.. Who wants to stay here?

Photo by Sarah Crowley / Air BNB

Photo by Sarah Crowley / Air BNB