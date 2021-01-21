Here Are The Best Bernie Memes From Yesterday

The inauguration happened yesterday, and many great things happened. Lady Gaga looked like a character from, 'The Hunger Games' but sang an incredible rendition of the American National anthem. Garth Brooks DID in fact wear boots to a black tie affair, and Jennifer Lopez looked younger than she did during her Super Bowl halftime performance from 2020.

But the real star, was this photo of Bernie Sanders, that had gone viral.

But there's more to the Mittens than just being large and obviously comfy...