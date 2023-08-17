In the Know in YLW, paint protection with Keppler and CSN Collision Centres

If it weren’t for Nathan at CSN Collision Centres, I think I would be in a touch of trouble.

Last month he gave sage advice on planning for a road trip. Now Nathan is helping me reduce the wear and tear on my vehicle, and its aesthetic. CSN offers paint protection film, which can help save you from chips and dents. Just last month we cruised through the mountains and the vehicle took a beating, but you wouldn’t know it!

This is a great investment to protect your new vehicle and considering we use rocks in bc for snow removal, it’s vitally important. The good news? 3M is covered under insurance and 3M is easily replaced vs repainting a vehicle. Listen to my conversation with Nathan below