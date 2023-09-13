In the Know in YLW, WILDLIFE with Keppler and CSN Collision Centres

Living in the Okanagan, seeing wildlife is just a part of our daily routine.

The other morning I almost hit a deer and thankfully my brakes did their job. But how do I mitigate the odds of running into wildlife? What should I do?

The best way to prepare yourself for wildlife is to know the areas where they will be and to be hyper-aware around dawn and dusk. Scan the sides of the roads and slow down. If the unthinkable does happen, your first phone call should be to your insurance company, the second thing you should do is check your vehicle for leaky fluids. If there are leaky fluids do not drive the vehicle. Typically if you see leaky fluid coming from the front, it’s coming from the radiator, and if you drive the car your insurance company likely won’t cover you for the damage.

Heaven forbid you do run into an animal, but in case you do, Nathan has the proper knowledge.