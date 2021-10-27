Kelowna Woman Makes INSANELY good costumes...
I'm always so amazed to hear from Heather, who goes all out to make sure her twin boys, have the best experience possible. Over the past few years, she has made some outstanding for her boys.
Not only that, but you may know them as the group called, "Jurassic Kelowna".
This year she didn't hold back and made some really cool costumes!
Here's Heather on the show talking about some of her costumes in the past, as well as the Demigorgon that went viral!
-
O Christmas TeaDecember 3, 2021 & December 4, 2021
-
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody TourFebruary 3, 2022
-
Swedish House MafiaSeptember 13, 2022
-
Homes for the HolidaysNovember 27, 2021 & December 5, 2021
-
The Life and Music of George MichaelMarch 15, 2022
-
Season of Giving CalendarOctober 23, 2021 - December 26, 2021
-
The Northern Lights were on FULL display last night...I am always amazed at the magic of the Aurora Borealis. Last night my neighbor texted me, "Get outside, NOW! It's a light show" and I'm so glad she did.
-
[WATCH] Another Scream Movie is on the way!The Scream franchise is a staple in any Horror movie collection. Whether some of the films are good or bad, they've sparked spoofs, and played homage to some of the greatest Horror flicks of all time...
-
Shawn Mendes - Wonder: The World TourJuly 2, 2022