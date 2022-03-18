KGH Foundation + MOVE 101.5 - Day of Giving 2022

KGH Foundation: Day of Giving - April 21st, 2022 • 6AM – 6PM



WE SEE YOU.

The KGH Foundation is launching the "We see you" campaign in support of mental health care in the Interior Health region. The campaign will provide for the immediate needs of acute and community health care providers to help people who are struggling right now, and facilitate collaboration to support system innovation, to build a sustainable, inclusive and accessible system of mental health care.

Mental Health Care is for all of us. To learn more about the system transformation the campaign seeks to deliver, please visit KGH Foundation.



Together, we are the solution. Donate today at www.kghfoundation.com

The KGH Foundation Day of Giving on MOVE 101.5

Since 2004 MOVE 101.5 and our sister stations have raised almost 3 million dollars to benefit our health care right here in Kelowna.

We at MOVE 101.5 are calling upon the public to help make this year’s KGH Foundation Day of Giving another success for our community. It is a bold call to action for us to work together in support continued excellence in local health care and the future of stroke care, right here at home. But we need your help.

Double your impact! Every dollar you give will be matched. A small group of generous local families have committed to matching all Day of Giving donations, up to $500,000 until and including April 21, 2022.



TO MAKE A DONATION

1. You can call 250-980-6123 to make a donation

2. You can drop off your donation via the Drive Thru set up across from KGH (off Pandosy)

3. You can make a donation online by clicking the KGH Foundation link below, or by clicking here!

