KGH Day of Giving - Closer to Home than you Think

KGH Foundation: Day of Giving - May 17th, 2023 • 6AM – 6PM

The KGH Foundation is launching its largest fundraising campaign in history with a massive $40 million commitment to advance health care at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) and more broadly, in the community. The $40 million includes a novel commitment to innovation funding and is allocated across eight areas of priority.

This year, funds raised on Day of Giving will support clinical and surgical excellence in our community, beginning with a $5 million dollar commitment to purchase a 3T MRI for KGH.

Donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to $250,000, until 11:59pm on May 17th.

The future of healthcare is closer to home than you think. Please give today at www.kghfoundation.com



The KGH Foundation Day of Giving on MOVE 101.5

Since 2004 MOVE 101.5 and our sister stations have raised almost 4 million dollars to benefit our health care right here in Kelowna.

We at MOVE 101.5 are calling upon the public to help make this year’s KGH Foundation Day of Giving another success for our community. It is a bold call to action for us to work together in support continued excellence in local health care and the future of stroke care, right here at home. But we need your help.

TO MAKE A DONATION

1. You can call 250-980-6123 to make a donation

2. You can drop off your donation via the Drive Thru set up across from KGH (off Pandosy)

3. You can make a donation online by clicking the KGH Foundation link below, or by clicking here!

