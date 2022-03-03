Lake Country Man Starts Petition to Re Name Glenmore Road
I'm laughing pretty hard at this one, a fella in Lake Country who goes by the name, Jordan Stadnicki has started a petition to re name the Lake Country section of Glenmore road, to, "Bumpy McBump Bump Way".
At first I thought this was a joke, but as of 8 am Thursday March 3rd, the petition has been signed by over 300 people...
The petition reads...
For years, the condition of the Lake Country section of Glenmore Road has been embarrassingly decrepit. The potholes are dangerous and beyond plentiful. The city of Kelowna seems to keep up their end of the road, but the District of Lake Country does not seem to be concerned with maintaining their end. The name of the road should reflect the nature of the road. Change the name of the Lake Country section of Glenmore Road to Bumpy McBump Bump Way.
You can find out more HERE.
