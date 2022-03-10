iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C
Instagram
78636
Sms*

LIVE BAT Released in Movie Theatre As A Prank..

Twitter / @Jeremiah24_

"I’m at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theater…." That was what this user posted when he was at a screening of Robert Pattinsons new film, "The Batman".

Could you imagine being a theatre usher for this experience? How do you even explain this one to friends/family!??!

 

"I’m at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theater…." That was what this user posted when he was at a screening of Robert Pattinsons new film, "The Batman".

 

 

 

 

10