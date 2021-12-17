MOM PAYS FOR GRINCH VISIT THAT LEAVES HOUSE A COMPLETE DISASTER

I almost want to title this bit, play stupid games, win stupid prizes? NAH. We all love the Grinch, don't we? He's the most misunderstood Christmas character of all time!

via GIPHY

HERE'S THE SCOOP....

A U.K. Mom is sharing her disaster Christmas story with 'The Grinch.' Laura Magill claims she paid about $112 for a visit from The Grinch for her kids, but little did she know this Grinch took staying in character maybe a little too far?

In the post Laura shared, The Grinch visit was advertised as he would, "come in, mess with the kids’ beds, have pillow fights," and take pictures with the kids at the end.

According to her pictures, this Grinch went a little overboard on that plan.

He threw food, broke Christmas decoration, poured dish soap on the floor, smashed some eggs, dumped juice all over the floor AND all over Laura Magill's son.