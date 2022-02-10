iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C
Instagram
78636
Sms*

New Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer has Familiar Scenery

Jurassic World: Dominion / YouTube

The newest trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion has been dropped and I have to admit, I got some goosebumps just seeing the place I grew up on camera. Some of this flick was filmed in Merritt / Kamloops and you can tell..

 

 

If you recall, Christ Pratt posted about being in Kamloops JUST before the pandemic started

 

 

9