New Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer has Familiar Scenery
The newest trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion has been dropped and I have to admit, I got some goosebumps just seeing the place I grew up on camera. Some of this flick was filmed in Merritt / Kamloops and you can tell..
If you recall, Christ Pratt posted about being in Kamloops JUST before the pandemic started
Look who gave our city a shoutout, #Kamloops. Apparently @prattprattpratt is filming in #Merritt. I agree, Chris, it’s beautiful around here. #beautifulbritishcolumbia pic.twitter.com/durjPyFFRK— A Life of Michael 🇨🇦🏳️🌈 (@HoganBCMJ) February 26, 2020
