I recently stumbled upon this on the Kelowna Rant and Rave page, and I think it's wholesome as ever. The only downside, is that I cannot take part because I do not own a Jeep :(

It all started with a visitor to Canada, who was told they were not welcome here..

Instead of fighting back, she had some fun, by buying a rubber ducky, and putting it on a nearby jeep, along with a note.

Now there is a 'Ducking Jeep' Page on facebook with close to 3k members

So, if you find a duck on your jeep.. You may want to pay it forward.