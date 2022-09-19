iHeartRadio
Princess Elizabeth's 21st birthday speech in 1947

The Mirror / Youtube

As we were discussing the late Queen over the weekend, this speech kept coming up in conversation. I thought it was worth sharing. It is from her 21st birthday in 1947.

"I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service, and to the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong"

 

