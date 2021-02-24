PUPPY BORN WITH SIX LEGS IS BEATING THE ODDS!

Veterinarians at Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City have shared the story of a puppy born with 6 legs.

She's also believed to be the first ever born alive, with the extra limbs.

The pup, they have now named Skipper, was born with a single head and chest cavity, but she has six legs, two tails, two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tracts and two reproductive systems.

The Vets shared the story on their Facebook page explaining that despite some signs of spina bifida, her organs appear to be in great shape!

All of Skipper's 'legs move and respond to stimulus, but she may need physical therapy and assistance with mobility when she's older.'