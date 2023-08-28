Request-a-Palooza for Relief (MOVE)

Request-a-Palooza for Relief



It’s been a tough few weeks… Evacuations, smoke, loss of property… but it’s also been inspirational!

MOVE 101.5 wants to give back the only way we know how… with music! And YOU can help!

All Day Tuesday we’re taking your requests for a donation to help those in need in our community due to the wildfires. The more you donate the crazier the request can be!



Wanna hear James Brown? Sure!

Metallica? Why not?

Baby Shark… really?

Yep, but it’ll cost ya!



Make your donation to the GoFundMe page, and once it’s confirmed, we’ll play your request!

MOVE 101.5 - Today's Best Variety of… Polka / Metal / Country / Punk / Swing / Smooth Jazz / Rock!

(Well… Tuesday anyway… It’s Request-a-Palooza… for Relief! You donate enough and we’ll play it!)