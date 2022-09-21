Local Girl Meets The Toronto Blue Jays

Before we see the wholesome stuff. I want to share a little bit of Julia's story...

At a very young age, Julia suffered a spinal cord injury, a blood clot paralyzed her at just 17 months old.

Since then, she has been an Ambassador for Julias Junction, an all inclusive play space for Children with disabilities.

Her meeting the Blue Jays last night, I would say is a pretty big deal..

Wouldn't you know it, the Blue Jays even posted the video. Which was truly wholesome content!!

If you'd like to learn more, here's Melissa Grassmick talking about Julia's Junction