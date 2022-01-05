MOVE 101.5 Kelowna Smart Speaker Listening

Listening to your favourite stations is even easier with voice assistance like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Homepod



How to get MOVE 101.5 Kelowna on Google Home

MOVE 101.5 Kelowna is now available via Google Assistant on phones and smart speakers like Google Home.



You can connect to us at any time with a command such as "Hey Google, play MOVE one-oh-one-five​."

How to get MOVE 101.5 Kelowna on Amazon Alexa

Listening to MOVE 101.5 Kelowna on your Amazon Alexa is easy

1) To configure your Alexa to play MOVE 101.5 Kelowna, simply say: "Alexa, ENABLE MOVE one-oh-one-five​."



2) Then just ask Alexa to "Open MOVE one-oh-one-five."

Simple!

How to get MOVE 101.5 Kelowna on Apple Homepod

To connect to EZ Rock Kelowna on your Apple Homepod, simply say "Hey Siri, play me MOVE one-oh-one-five​."