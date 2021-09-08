Steve from ' Blues Clues' is back with a heartfelt message

Remember Blue’s Clues? If you don’t, it was a fun, interactive, adorable show in the mid-nineties that involved a dog named Blue and a host named Steve. (Awesome name, I know)

One day, Steve introduced his brother Joe on the show, then Steve literally just got on a bus and left. What happened to him?!

Well, he’s back to tell us where he went, and not only that, he sends us a message that we definitely needed to hear.