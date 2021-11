Help us Stuff A Bus!

Drop by The Real Canadian Superstores in Kelowna and West Kelowna, on Friday, December 3rd from 2pm – 6pm, and Saturday, December 4th – Sunday, December 5th from 10am – 4pm to donate any non-perishable food item or cash donation!



All donations directly go to benefiting the Central Okanagan Food Bank. The BC Turkey Farmers will also match any cash donation of $25 with a turkey for that community's Food Bank!