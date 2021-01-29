The Jurassic Park Trailer, Except Every Dinosaur is Pee Wee Herman!

"I love the internet". It's something I say out loud every single day. From arguments, to viral videos, there's always something that is, without question, going to make you laugh. Someone took the time, to take the Jurassic Park trailer, and replace every single Dino, with Pee Wee Herman, and it has yielded incredible results with the video wracking up millions of views across multiple social media platforms.

Welcome, To PEE WEE PARK.